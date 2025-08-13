No evidence yet of assault on parents: Police

Kolkata: Kolkata Police on Tuesday said they have not found any video or photographic evidence of the alleged assault on the parents of the murdered RG Kar Hospital junior doctor.

Addressing a press conference at Lalbazar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Headquarters) Meeraz Khalid, along with Joint CP (Crime) Rupesh Kumar and DC (Central) Indira Mukherjee, said the complaint filed by the victim’s father has been received at New Market Police Station. However, Khalid added that no FIR has been registered in connection with the complaint so far. “As per the provisions in the law, an inquiry will be conducted and an FIR will be registered later if anything is found,” said Khalid.

The father of the murdered junior doctor alleged harassment while lodging his complaint at Shakespeare Sarani Police Station (PS). He said he was redirected to New Market PS over jurisdiction issues, only to be told to return to Shakespeare Sarani PS. He later e-mailed the Kolkata Police Commissioner, after which a general diary entry was made at New Market PS. In response, the Commissioner reportedly wrote, assuring that the matter would be investigated and they would revert at the earliest.

On the alleged assault on the victim’s parents, Joint CP (Headquarters) said they had reviewed multiple footage but found no evidence so far.

“We are still checking to verify if any such incident occurred. We also request that media persons and the public share any footage or photographs, if available. Legal action will be taken,” he said. Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma visited SSKM Hospital on Sunday to meet with injured police personnel. He later stated that seven FIRs had been lodged. However, on Tuesday, police clarified that six cases were registered at New Market and Hare Street police stations.

Of these, three cases involve summons to six individuals, including BJP leaders Sajal Ghosh, Tamaghno Ghosh, and Ashok Dinda. Police also said no permission was sought for the August 9 ‘Nabanna Abhijan’. Joint CP (Headquarters) Meeraz Khalid stated that while protestors were allowed to demonstrate on RR Avenue, the rally suddenly moved towards Park Street, where it was intercepted.

Police presented video and photographs showing the rally heading south and officers being assaulted, including an image of a bodyguard of DC (SSD) Bidisha Kalita being kicked in the head.