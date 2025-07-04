No entry without ID: Ashutosh College tightens access, others seal union rooms

Kolkata: In the wake of heightened concerns over campus security following the alleged gang-rape of a 24-year-old student at the law college in South Kolkata, Ashutosh College has implemented stricter entry regulations, barring outsiders, including alumni, from entering without prior approval.

A notice signed by principal Manas Kabi states that all current undergraduate and postgraduate students must carry valid student identity cards to gain access to the campus. “Former students and outsiders will need prior approval from the college authorities to enter the college premises,” the directive reads.

Kabi said: “Everyone is alert after the recent incident. Security personnel have been instructed not to allow any gathering in open areas. Students can only assemble in classrooms or common rooms. No one will be allowed entry without an ID card. Alumni often have genuine reasons to visit, but no former student will be permitted without my consent.”

Meanwhile, several colleges across the state, including Ashutosh College, have started sealing students’ union rooms, following a recent Calcutta High Court directive to the Bengal Higher Education Department to lock such rooms in all colleges and universities where no elections have been held in the recent past. Presidency University acted promptly, shutting its union room shortly after being made aware of the court order.

“We closed it even before receiving the official directive. The students are cooperating,” said dean of students Arun Kumar Maity. Jogesh Chandra Chaudhuri College principal Pankaj Ray confirmed that their union room was closed on Thursday in compliance with the directive. However, not all institutions have followed suit. At Jadavpur University, union rooms remained open as of Friday. University officials said they had not yet received any formal communication.

Similarly, the union room at Durgapur Government College reportedly remained open on Friday.