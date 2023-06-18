No election prog to be held in schools till July 12

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has asked schools to complete reconstitution of the managing/organising committee or Ad-hoc committee of schools from July 13 to September 13.



No election programme will be conducted in schools till July 12. The Board had earlier extended the tenure of the managing committees of educational institutions across the state till July 15.

In a notification issued recently, the Board stated: “Between 13/07/2023 to 13/09/2023, for reconstitution of the managing committee/organising committee/ad-hoc committee of schools be completed, as deemed necessary.”

The Board reserves the right to appoint an administrator or ad-hoc committee where the same will be necessary for administrative reasons. “In case of any doubt or dispute in the matter of holding an election for constitution or re-constitution of the managing committee at any stage, the matter shall be referred to the Board,” the notification stated.