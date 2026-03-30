‘No dual loyalty’: Abhishek flags internal sabotage, alleges opposition ‘setting’

Kolkata: The TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee held two rallies in support of party candidates in Naoda and Sandeshkhali on Sunday. He addressed public meetings backing Shahina Mumtaz Khan and Jharna Sardar, urging voters to strengthen the Trinamool Congress’ position in both constituencies.



Striking a stern note on organisational discipline, Banerjee cautioned party workers against any form of “dual loyalty,” warning that those wearing the Trinamool “jersey” must not work for rival outfits, including the party floated by Humayun Kabir. He flagged concerns of internal sabotage, asserting that even indirect support to breakaway or opposition-backed candidates would be treated as anti-party activity.

Sharpening his attack, Banerjee alleged a broader political “setting” between the BJP, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Humayun Kabir and the CPI(M), claiming that such an understanding was aimed at weakening the Trinamool Congress in key constituencies. He accused opposition forces of working in tandem despite ideological differences, particularly in minority-dominated belts.

At Sandeshkhali, Banerjee also addressed allegations surrounding land issues, stating that steps had been taken to return land to affected families and that many had already resumed farming. He accused political opponents of attempting to malign the region through “fabricated narratives.”

The Trinamool leader also hit out at the BJP over alleged incidents of violence linked to Ram Navami, accusing the party of trying to create unrest for electoral gains. He further alleged attempts to lure booth agents with money, urging party workers to

remain vigilant.

Highlighting development initiatives, Banerjee pointed to investments in roads, embankments and healthcare, alongside welfare schemes such as Lakshmir Bhandar, Swasthya Sathi and Khadya Sathi.

Framing the election as both a development mandate and a battle against coordinated opposition efforts, Banerjee called for decisive victory margins, stressing that unity and discipline within the party would be key to

electoral success.