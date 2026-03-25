‘No division should be created among people on religious lines’

Chalsa (Jalpaiguri): Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee launched her North Bengal campaign with an outreach programme in Chalsa, Jalpaiguri district, stressing that her government’s schemes benefit people of all faiths and cautioning against divisions along religious lines.



Banerjee, on Tuesday, said that she would have considered the long-standing demand for paid holidays during Easter and Christmas in the tea gardens if the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) had not been in force.

The TMC chief received a warm welcome on her arrival at St Lucy’s Church in Chalsa, where the demand was raised by the tea garden workers and the clergy. Addressing the gathering at the Church, Banerjee said: “The Model Code of Conduct is currently in force. I will look into the issue of granting a Good Friday holiday for tea garden workers next year.”

Emphasising communal harmony, she added: “I respect all religions. When you give your heart, it unites, not divides. There is no hierarchy in religion. In a blood bank, blood is identified as human and not by religion.”

“We celebrate all festivals together. We don’t create division among people. Our motto remains ‘dharmo jar jar utsav sabar’ (Religion is individual, festivals are universal). We believe in live and let live,” Banerjee remarked.

Christmas remains an important occasion not only for the members of the Christian community but also for people cutting across faiths, and it shows the inclusive culture and tradition of Bengal, she added.

Referring to tensions in the country following the Babri Masjid demolition, Banerjee stressed the importance of unity and mutual respect among communities. She reiterated that her government continues to extend welfare benefits across all sections of society.

Highlighting the shared human values across faiths, she noted that while people may use different words for ‘mother’ and ‘water’, the essence of religion lies in compassion and humanity.

Father Fabiyan Toppo described Banerjee as a “humane leader,” highlighting flagship welfare schemes such as Kanyashree and Yuvashree.

Echoing support, a community member, John Toppo, said they would campaign door-to-door to highlight the government’s welfare initiatives and appeal for her return to power.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee kick-started her North Bengal campaign with a culturally vibrant reception in Chalsa. She landed at a helipad near Jyoti Ashram around 3:25 pm and was welcomed by members of the tribal community. She played the traditional Madal and briefly joined in a dance before proceeding to the church. She also interacted with residents who had gathered in large numbers to catch a glimpse of her.

At the church, Banerjee was received by clergy members and local tribal women, following which she was offered blessings.

After the programme, Banerjee greeted supporters outside the church before proceeding to a private resort in Chalsa for an overnight stay.

The outreach programme assumes significance in the tribal-dominated Nagrakata Assembly Constituency of the Dooars region, where a sizable section of the population follows Christianity. Choosing a church as the venue reflects the party’s effort to connect with the community ahead of the election.

Banerjee is scheduled to address election rallies on Wednesday in Maynaguri and Dabgram–Fulbari in support of party candidates.

Among those present at the outreach programme were Trinamool Congress candidate Sanjay Kujur, former MP Bijoy Barman, and Mal Constituency candidate Bulu Chik Baraik.