No demonstration allowed at Assembly premises without permission, says Speaker

Kolkata: Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay on Friday issued instructions saying that no demonstration can be staged inside the premises of the state Legislative Assembly without his permission.



The Speaker was reportedly unhappy over the way things unfolded in the past couple of days. The development comes two days after there was a faceoff between Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs and BJP MLAs in Assembly premises.

The Speaker had reportedly expressed dissatisfaction after the BJP MLAs created a ruckus outside the Assembly. Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari has slammed the move saying that the ruling party was trying to impose a curfew-like situation.

Incidentally, the BJP MLAs on Friday entered the Assembly complex with a pot of holy water from the Ganges and sprinkled it near the Ambedkar statue where the Trinamool Congress MLAs clad in black and led by the Chief Minister staged a demonstration protesting the Centre’s decision not to clear state’s dues.

When Trinamool Congress’s protest session was about to end late on Wednesday afternoon, a group of BJP legislators led by Adhikari arrived at the Assembly premises.

BJP MLAs including Adhikari were seen shouting “thieves, thieves” slogans pointing at the protesting demonstrations of the Trinamool Congress. Chief Minister Banerjee had complained to Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay saying that the BJP legislators were raising those slogans when the ruling party MLAs were singing the national anthem and hence it was an insult for it.

Banerjee also requested the Speaker to adopt the necessary legal steps in the matter. The Speaker immediately summoned the deputy commissioner (central division) of Kolkata Police and asked him to take steps.

On the basis of a specific complaint, an FIR was lodged against 12 BJP MLAs for disrespecting the national anthem.