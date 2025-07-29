‘No country named Pakistan for Pahalgam terror attack’

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday slammed External Affairs minister S Jaishankar for dodging the question as to how many countries have named Pakistan and condemned it after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had expressed his apprehension if at all any country had come forward and directly condemned Pakistan for the terror attack. The ruling party on social media said: “The smooth talker that he is, EAM @DrSJaishankar cleverly sidestepped the core question: how many countries have EXPLICITLY NAMED AND SHAMED PAKISTAN after the Pahalgam Terrorist Attack?” It further stated: “Instead, he conflated generic condemnations of ‘cross-border terrorism’ as tacit rebukes of Pakistan. But how does that logic hold? India shares its land and maritime borders with seven countries. So, what exactly is the basis of this bizarre inference?”

“As Shri @abhishekaitc rightly pointed out, NOT A SINGLE NATION has directly called out Pakistan. And this, after wasting ₹362 crore of public money on @narendramodi’s globe-trotting PR circus,” Trinamool Congress added.

The ruling party in Bengal also pointed out how the Prime Minister’s statement on stopping the operation “Sindoor” contradicted that of the US President. On social media Trinamool Congress wrote: “PM @narendramodi: “Duniya ke kisi bhi neta ne Bharat ko operation rokne ke liye nahi kaha.” Donald Trump: “I told both nations to stop, or there would be no trade deals. Is his “friend” publicly contradicting him?”