‘No cooked food to be served during CM’s admin prog in districts’

Kolkata: Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi on Saturday directed all the District Magistrates (DMs) that no cooked food can be served during Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s administrative programme in the districts.



During a virtual meeting, he told the DMS that complaints had surfaced against the cooked food served to the students or other beneficiaries attending the programme. In some cases the quality of the cooked food is compromised as the huge amount of food are prepared during the programme. According to sources, the district administrations may now opt for packaged dry food. The cooked food are prepared during CMs meeting following the order of the district administration but the complaints are registered with Nabanna in this regard.

During the virtual meeting, he took a stock of health infrastructure and progress of various other schemes like ‘Rastashree’, ICDS, Agricultural sector and MSME. Each additional district magistrate will be tagged with each sub-division so that he/she can know in detail all the ongoing schemes, he instructed the DMs during the meeting.

He also took a stock of construction or repairing of rural roads. He has expressed satisfaction over the progress in work of rural roads. The Chief Secretary also urged the Panchayat and Rural Development department officials to complete the rural road construction works within May. All the DMs have also been urged to ensure that state is able to disburse various scholarships in time and state can claim PM Awas Yojana allocation of 2023-24 in a greater amount.

It was also pointed out that under Shikhashree (SC-Class V to VIII) the beneficiaries are verified. The DMs have been urged to disburse the payment. Birbhum, Cooch Behar, Hooghly, Jhargram, Malda, North and South 24-Parganas, East Burdwan, North Dinajpur are lagging in payment.