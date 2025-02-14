No-confidence motion against Tufanganj Municipality chairperson withdrawn

Cooch Behar: The no-confidence motion brought against Tufanganj Municipality chairperson Krishna Ishore has been withdrawn, ensuring that he will continue in his position. This was confirmed by district Trinamool Congress president Abhijit Dey Bhowmik at a press conference at the Cooch Behar District Trinamool Congress office on Friday.

Before the announcement, Bhowmik held a special meeting with the 12 councillors of Tufanganj Municipality at the party office to address the internal discord. Speaking to the media, he stated: “There was a misunderstanding among the councillors, which has now been resolved. The no-confidence motion will be withdrawn.

Minor disagreements are common in large political parties. As the family grows, occasional conflicts are inevitable.”

Tufanganj Municipality consists of 12 wards. On January 17, 10 councillors had initiated a no-confidence motion against the chairperson, leading to a meeting on Thursday at the municipality to discuss the matter. The motion was formally passed during the session and despite interventions from party leaders, the dissenting councillors initially remained firm in their stance.

According to Trinamool Congress sources, following the deadlock, the matter was brought to the notice of senior party leaders at the state level. A decision was then made to cancel the no-confidence motion through their intervention. Subsequently, the district leadership convened another meeting with the councillors at the District Trinamool Congress office on Friday to ensure unity within the party.

Among the councillors who had initially supported the motion, Ward No. 2 councillor Sudhanshu Shekhar Saha stated, “The misunderstandings between us have been resolved. Krishna Ishore will continue as chairperson for the remainder of this board’s tenure.” Meanwhile, Chairperson Krishna Ishore expressed his gratitude towards the party leadership, stating: “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is our leader and her guidance is paramount for us. A meeting was held with our councillors in the presence of the district president, who has given us clear instructions. We will continue working in alignment with those directives.”