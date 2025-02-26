"No compromise with tea plantations": Mamata Banerjee

Howrah: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday asserted that there would be no compromise with tea plantations, stating that the uncultivated tea garden land would be used for tourism purposes. She also cleared a proposal to lease land, which belongs to six tea bagans (gardens), where the development of tourism-related activities will occur. "No compromise with tea plantations. If any land is vacant or uncultivated, it will be used for tourism. The policy is clear that 15 per cent of tea garden land which remains uncultivated will be used for tourism. 80 per cent of manpower (workforce) must be locals," Banerjee said while addressing the media.

Speaking on her "Mrityu Kumbh" statement, which invited criticism from several corners, the CM clarified that she was talking about the preparations done for the grand event. She said that people would suffer if there was no planning. Banerjee further demanded that the Uttar Pradesh government, led by Yogi Adityanath, should compensate the families of those who died in the Maha Kumbh stampede. "I never said about pilgrims who took a holy dip in Mahakumbh, I respect them. I'm talking about the system and preparation there. If there is no planning, people will suffer. I appeal to the Yogi government to give compensation to those who died in the Mahakumbh 2025 stampede," she said. "After 144 years, Mahakumbh will come. This is not right. If I'm wrong, correct me. As per my knowledge, the punya snan (holy dip) system comes every year. Actually, we organise the Gangasagar Mela. That's why I know about the holy dip," she added. Earlier, on Monday, the West Bengal CM announced a salary hike for state government doctors and health staff, following a meeting at the Dhanadhanya Auditorium, which was attended by medical college principals, district health officials, and other doctors. This came six months after the tragic rape and murder case at the RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata, which sparked nationwide outrage. Additionally, during her appearance at the 'Chikitsar Arek Naam Seva' Program, the CM paid tribute to the victim from RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, who was raped and murdered on August 9, 2024.