No community will benefit from UCC: Mamata

Kolkata: Asserting that no community would benefit from the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday slammed the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre for using the UCC as a political ploy ahead of the elections. She was speaking at two election rallies in Murshidabad — Khargram and Bhagwangola.



“BJP has brought in the Uniform Civil Code as a part of their divisive political strategy. This won’t benefit any community. Modi and his team only spread lies. If the BJP comes to power again, people will lose their freedom to exist,” Banerjee said.

She also urged the people not to cast their votes in favour of the BJP and said: “If people don’t want the Constitution to break down or the country to be sold, people must decide.” She warned voters against supporting the Congress and the CPI(M), branding them as “agents of the BJP” in Bengal.

Banerjee accused the BJP of resorting to divisive tactics in the face of anticipated defeat in the initial phases of polling. Highlighting a growing anti-BJP sentiment nationwide, especially evident after the first two phases of voting, she said: “After witnessing the voting pattern and percentage in the first two phases, we can confidently say that the BJP has lost. In the remaining five phases too, they will face a rout. Fear and panic have gripped the BJP. The rout of the saffron camp is only a matter of time.”

She further alleged that whenever there are elections, the BJP uses one issue or the other to flare up communal tensions. This time they are talking about the UCC and are propagating that it is against a particular community, Banerjee claimed. She also pointed out that the UCC is nothing but political rhetoric and Hindus in no way will benefit from it.

Banerjee during her speech hinted that the BJP will lose this time in a similar way to 2004 when it had campaigned for the ‘India shining’ slogan. “In 2004, during Atal Behari Vajpayee’s tenure, they had given India Shining slogan. But the people gave the opposite verdict. This time, Prachar Babu (Referring Modi) is spreading lies through their campaign and propaganda,” Banerjee stated.

Reiterating her government’s stand on CAA, NRC or UCC, Banerjee once again clarified that the CAA, NRC and UCC will never be implemented in Bengal. “We will not allow CAA, NRC, and UCC in Bengal as we believe in unity in diversity. We will stand together.”

Hitting out at the Modi government on its decision not to clear the state’s dues, she said: “BJP has stopped Central funds under Awas Yojana and MGNREGA citing corruption. Modi Babu, before seeking votes in Bengal or branding TMC as thieves, look into the mirror. Publish a white paper and share what is the situation in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. Over 350 central teams were sent to Bengal but they couldn’t find anything.”

Banerjee also threw a set of questions to the Prime Minister Modi saying: “Why hasn’t Modi Babu said anything about skyrocketing inflation? He can criticise me but he must answer why he hasn’t given Rs 15 lakh to the bank accounts or provided 2 crore jobs to the unemployed. He must answer why farmers are not getting the minimum support price (MSP) or why the prices of medicines have increased?”

Referring to some of the recent incidents where Trinamool Congress activists were killed, Banerjee said: “Yesterday, I received the distressing news that our Zilla Parishad member was killed. The day before yesterday, our worker was killed in Baguiati. Where are the NIA, CBI, and Income Tax then?”

Banerjee also hit out at the Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari without taking his name.

“The traitors are talking about explosives and celebrating the cancellation of jobs of over 26,000 people. How would he feel if someone from his family lost a job? He doesn’t value this because he has joined Bhajpa Washing Machine to protect his own assets. Ask them how many suffered during the Vyapam scam in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh. Those who went to probe the case were murdered. What is the result of that scam?” she said.