No change in polling agent rules, clarifies EC

Kolkata: The Election Commission of India has issued a clarification dismissing reports that polling agents would be barred from sitting inside polling booths during the upcoming Assembly Elections 2026.

In a press note released by the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal, the Commission said it had come to its notice that a section of the media was circulating claims suggesting that polling agents of different political parties would not be allowed inside booths on polling day. The poll body termed such claims misleading.

The Commission categorically stated that it has not issued any new guidelines regarding the seating arrangement of polling agents. It emphasised that all existing rules governing the presence and seating of polling agents inside booths remain unchanged.

Officials clarified that polling agents will continue to function as per established norms, which allow them to be present inside polling stations to observe the voting process and ensure transparency. These guidelines are a crucial part of the electoral process, aimed at maintaining fairness and confidence among contesting parties.

The clarification comes amid heightened political activity ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls, where even minor procedural changes can trigger concern among stakeholders.

By reiterating that no changes have been made, the Commission sought to dispel confusion and reassure political parties and voters alike that established electoral practices will be followed on polling day.