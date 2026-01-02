No cause for concern over security of Chicken’s Neck corridor: SSB DG

Siliguri: Director General (DG) of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) Sanjay Singhal asserted that there is no cause for concern regarding the security of the strategically vital “Chicken’s Neck” corridor following the tension in Bangladesh and Nepal. He said that the Indian armed forces are fully deployed in the region and that robust security arrangements are in place.

Singhal made the remarks while attending the curtain-raiser ceremony and mascot unveiling of the All India Handball Cluster 2025–26, organised by the SSB, at the Siliguri Frontier Headquarters. Addressing the media on Thursday, the SSB chief also stated that the India–Nepal and India–Bhutan international borders are completely secure, with adequate and effective measures taken to strengthen surveillance and vigilance along the borders.

“There is nothing to worry about the borders, as all of them are safe. Since the Chicken’s Neck has international importance, we have always maintained strict security in this region. Tensions in Bangladesh, Nepal, or other countries will not affect it,” he added.

Highlighting the operational responsibility of the force, Singhal noted that the SSB’s Siliguri Frontier guards a total of 546 kilometres of the international border. This includes 331 kilometres along the India–Nepal border and 215 kilometres along the India–Bhutan border, underscoring the strategic importance of the region under the SSB’s jurisdiction.

When asked about whether there is a need to review the 1950 India–Nepal Peace and Friendship Treaty, the SSB DG chose not to comment. He stated that the force would act strictly in accordance with the directions and policies laid down by the competent authorities.

The assurance from the SSB chief comes amid continued public and strategic interest in the security of the Siliguri Corridor, which serves as a vital link between mainland India and the northeastern states.