‘No caste, no division—only Gorkha’: BGPM’s unifying message

Darjeeling: Anit Thapa gave a clarion call for Gorkha unity on the fifth foundation day of the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM), declaring that the community must rise above caste divisions and stand as one ahead of the upcoming census.

Addressing a massive gathering at the Mungpoo playground, where leaders, workers and supporters from 45 constituencies of the GTA region were present, Thapa emphasised that the biggest threat to Gorkha identity lies in internal fragmentation. “In the forthcoming census, we must not write our caste, surname, or dialect separately. Fragmentation is the real crisis for the Gorkhas. A divided community can never be united,” he warned. His rallying cry—“Our caste is Gorkha, our language is Nepali”—resonated strongly with the audience.

Thapa said the mission of BGPM henceforth would be the unification of the Indian Gorkhas. He urged Opposition leaders, including Bimal Gurung and Ajoy Edwards, to stand together in safeguarding Gorkha identity. “This is not just BGPM’s fight. We need everyone. If necessary, BGPM is ready to fold its own flag and work under anyone’s leadership for the cause of the community,” he declared.

Appealing to his party leaders, Thapa directed them to engage in dialogue with Opposition groups and to reach out to Gorkhas scattered across India. “People across the country look to Darjeeling for directions. If we fail to unite even now, our community will remain in crisis,” he cautioned. The BGPM president also reaffirmed the party’s commitment to women’s empowerment, expressing his dream of one day seeing a mother lead the organisation. “Just as a mother cares for a home, she can also care for society,” he said.

The event began at 11 am with Thapa hoisting the party flag. Leaders, including Ratan Thapa, Amar Lama and Ruden Sada Lepcha lauded the party’s achievements—such as addressing cinchona plantation workers’ concerns and pushing for minimum wages—while crediting Thapa’s leadership for turning BGPM from a small group with passion into a “mighty river”.