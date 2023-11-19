‘No cars will be allowed to park during school hours along AJC Bose, Darga Road’

Kolkata: Pool cars and other cars carrying students will not be allowed to park in front of any school along the AJC Bose and Darga Road under the jurisdiction of Park Circus Traffic Guard.



According to sources, the official guideline states that the cars have to pick up and drop off the students in front of the school and leave.

However, on several occasions guardians often come early to pick up their children and park the vehicles along the AJC Bose and Darga Road which results in traffic congestion.

Besides, cars coming to pick up students park in two rows and occupy almost half of the main road, obstructing normal traffic movement. Earlier, cops tried several methods but apart from not allowing cars to park, no other solution

was reached upon. Though no official announcement or any circular has been published, the sergeants of Park Circus Traffic Guard have been

directed not to allow any cars coming to pick up and drop off students to park.

Police personnel on duty will have to ensure that the thoroughfare roads are not obstructed at any cost.

Sources informed that for the pool cars, a small window — not more than 10 minutes — will be allowed depending on the situation. Pool car drivers have already been informed that they must not park their cars in front of and near the schools.

In case any cars park despite the police’s direction to leave, the driver will be prosecuted accordingly. In some cases, the pool cars will have to come back in a loop in case any student comes late.