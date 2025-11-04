‘No breakthrough in talks’ over reopening of Debpara Tea Estate in Banarhat area

Jalpaiguri: No resolution was reached in Monday’s tripartite meeting over the reopening of Debpara Tea Estate in the Banarhat area of the Dooars. The meeting, held at the office of the Deputy Labour Commissioner in Jalpaiguri, ended with a decision to reconvene next week in the presence of the garden’s management.

District Deputy Labour Commissioner Shubhagata Gupta said: “No ‘suspension of work’ notice has been issued for the garden. The situation is such that the management remains outside while workers are not reporting to duty. Both sides have been heard, and another meeting will be held next week in the presence of the garden owner to restore normal operations.”

to Amitanshu Chakraborty, adviser to the Indian Tea Planters’ Association, tension between workers and management erupted during this year’s Durga Puja over the 20 per cent bonus. “Workers rejected the proposal to pay the bonus in two installments and forced the manager, Uttam Sengupta, to leave the estate, demanding cash payment. Since September 24, the management has stayed away due to security concerns,” he said. Representatives from both major tea unions attended the meeting, including Trinamool Cha Bagan Sramik Union vice-president Sanjay Kujur and BJP labour wing spokesperson Jayraj Bishwakarma.

Kujur said: “Along with reopening the garden, the management must clear all pending wages, provident fund and gratuity dues and ensure ambulance and school bus

facilities, besides paying the Puja bonus. People are hungry—when workers aren’t even getting their wages despite working, what’s the point of going to work?

The management must settle the dues and reopen the estate soon. Otherwise, the Labour department should take steps to reopen it under a new owner.”