‘No biometric needed for Digha Dham mahaprasad’

Kolkata: State Food and Supplies minister Rathin Ghosh said on Tuesday that people will not need biometric verification to collect the mahaprasad of Digha Jagannath Dham from the ration shops.

Only a ration card and a signature in the register will suffice. The state government has decided to deliver the mahaprasad to every household across Bengal. The distribution has already begun in North Bengal, with Alipurduar being the starting point. Households in South Bengal will start receiving the same from June 20.

“Although biometric verification is typically mandatory for availing rations, the state government has decided to exempt it for mahaprasad distribution to avoid potential logistical issues. The aim is to ensure that the mahaprasad reaches every household in the state before Ulto Rath,“ said a senior official of state Food department.

On June 9, a ceremonial offering of 300 kilograms of ‘khoya kheer’ was made at the Digha Dham. Along with traditional sweets like gaja and peda, the mixed mahaprasad is now being transported to various districts under the supervision of local Sub-Divisional Officers.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier announced during the inauguration of the Jagannath Dham that the mahaprasad would be delivered to every household in Bengal. The distribution is being carried out through the state’s ‘Duare Ration’ initiative.