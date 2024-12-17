‘No bar on painting taxis yellow irrespective of car model’

Kolkata: Amid growing concerns over the dwindling number of Kolkata’s iconic yellow taxis, state Transport department officials have clarified that there are no restrictions on painting taxis yellow, regardless of the car model, as long as they have the proper permit for metered taxis.

Kolkata’s yellow taxis, much like the Howrah Bridge and trams, have long been a symbol of the City of Joy, forming an integral part of its cultural heritage. However, a 2008 ruling by the Calcutta High Court mandates that commercial vehicles older than 15 years cannot operate on the city’s roads. As a result, a significant number of yellow taxis will be phased out soon. Currently, the yellow taxi fleet in Kolkata primarily consists of Ambassador cars, whose production

ceased in 2014.

According to Transport department officials, there are approximately 7,500 yellow taxis operating in the city. However, by the end of 2024, around 4,500 of these taxis are expected to be phased out, with another 2,500 following by the end of 2025. Ashim Basu, general secretary of the Bengal Taxi Association, highlighted the impact of the 15-year rule: “Nearly 2,500 yellow taxis will be out of service by December 2025, leaving only a small number of Ambassadors. While taxis will remain, the Ambassadors will be out of service.” Despite the reduction in the number, the department has assured that yellow taxis will not be disappearing from the streets of Kolkata. A senior Transport official explained: “We have no plans to discontinue yellow taxis. The Ambassadors will gradually be phased out as they reach the 15-year limit. However, if someone holds a valid metered taxi permit, they can repaint their vehicle yellow, irrespective of its model.”

Pre-pandemic, the city boasted around 18,000 yellow metered taxis, once known as the ‘Kings of the Road.’ However, this number has drastically decreased in recent years, partly due to the rise of app-based cab services, which have diminished the demand for traditional yellow taxis.