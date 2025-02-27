No arrests made so far in Panagarh accident case

Kolkata: Even after three days, no arrest was made in the alleged eve-teasing and accident case of Panagarh under the jurisdiction of Kanksa Police Station.

According to sources, police are still trying to find the persons travelling in the SUV against whom the mother of deceased Sutandra Chatterjee has brought an allegation of eve teasing. On Sunday, Chatterjee, the head of an event management company, was killed in a car accident at Panagarh in West Burdwan, on her way from Chandannagar to Gaya.

Her colleagues who were travelling in her car claimed that a white SUV followed them for almost 20 kilometers along NH 2. Chatterjee’s family also claimed that Chatterjee’s car was deliberately hit by the SUV resulting in the car toppling and she died. However, police had dismissed the ‘event teasing’ theory and claimed that Chatterjee’s car was chasing the SUV over a road rage.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday a CID team reportedly visited the Kanksa Police Station and enquired about the incident. Though the CID might take over the investigation of the case, no official confirmation was received till Wednesday night.