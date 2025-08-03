‘No arbitrary changes allowed in birth and death certificates’

Kolkata: The state Health department has issued a stringent directive prohibiting “arbitrary alterations” to birth and death certificates as per personal wishes, an official said on Sunday.

According to the new guidelines issued recently, individuals would no longer be allowed to modify personal details, such as names or dates, on these certificates without proper documentation and official authorisation.

Any such change could only be made by the registrar, who would be the sole authority in this matter, he added. The local registrar’s decision would be considered final,

the official said.

“If anyone wants to make corrections or changes in the spelling of names or any other detail on a birth or death certificate, he or she must submit the necessary documents that are required to do that. If the registrar is satisfied after reviewing the submitted documents, then only the desired alterations would be approved,” he told a news agency. According to the new guidelines, only minor corrections, specifically typographical errors, could be rectified.

“It includes spelling mistakes in the names or minor inaccuracies in dates of birth, or small discrepancies in the place of birth. But all the corrections must be supported by valid documentation. And the authority to approve any change lies solely with the registrar. His decision will be deemed final,” he elaborated.

“To request any permissible change, applicants must submit proof of identity, including Aadhaar card, Voter ID, or PAN card. In cases involving surname changes, an affidavit from a First Class Judicial Magistrate is required, along with a school admission certificate or equivalent document,” the official said. This move, he said, is expected to standardise birth and death record management across the state and eliminate the scope for misuse or misrepresentation of personal data. In cases of divorce or remarriage, the father’s name, once registered on a birth certificate of a child, cannot be removed or replaced. “This measure is being taken to prevent legal complications and to ensure a smooth process during school admissions and other identity verification,” he said.

The state Health department has cited provisions from the Registration of Births and Deaths Act, 1969, which restrict certain changes that lead to legal or administrative confusion.