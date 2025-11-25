MillenniumPost
No action against BLOs unless deliberate delay: Bengal CEO
BY Team MP25 Nov 2025 1:58 AM IST

Kolkata: Amid wide protest over ‘excessive workload’ on BLOs, Bengal CEO Manoj Agarwal on Monday assured that no BLO will face punitive action for delays in distributing or digitising SIR enumeration forms unless intentional lapses are proven.

BLOs have flagged about 1.35 per cent forms as uncollectible, including 6.5 lakh dead voters.

Agarwal praised BLOs’ efforts and said West Bengal is the only state where no action has been taken during SIR.

He said sick BLOs can be replaced and asked telecom providers to fix connectivity issues hampering digitisation, which has reached 59.39 per cent so far.

