No action against BLOs unless deliberate delay: Bengal CEO

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Manoj Agarwal on Monday clarified that no punitive action will be taken against Booth Level Officers (BLOs) for the slow pace in distribution and digitisation of enumeration forms unless it is proven that they have deliberately attempted to delay the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

According to the CEO’s office, BLOs have so far identified 1.35 per cent of enumeration forms as uncollectible—a category that includes absentees, deceased, duplicates and permanently shifted voters. Of the “10 lakh-odd” uncollectible forms, around 6.5 lakh are registered as dead voters.

“West Bengal is the only state where no punitive action has been taken against any BLO during the SIR. I have seen reports of action in other states. Our BLOs are working very hard, and we hope to complete the distribution and digitisation process by December 4, as directed by the poll panel.

BLOs are our foot soldiers and the face of the Election Commission in ensuring the successful execution of the SIR,” Agarwal said.

His statement came on a day a group of BLOs clashed with police outside the CEO’s office during a demonstration over alleged excessive work pressure. Members of the BLO Adhikar Raksha Committee marched from College Square and, upon reaching the CEO’s office, attempted to breach police barricades.

They alleged they were forced to protest because the Election Commission of India (ECI) had “not responded” to their complaints about “intense and inhuman” workload during the SIR.

Agarwal said that if any BLO falls sick, the concerned Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) has the authority to replace them through District Election Officers to avoid delay.

Acknowledging connectivity issues that BLOs say hinder digitisation, the CEO held a meeting with telecom service providers on Monday and instructed them to address black zones. Service providers have assured him they would take the necessary steps.

So far, 59.39 per cent of enumeration forms have been digitised.