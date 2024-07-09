NMC threats to reduce med seats; TMC calls it politically motivated

Kolkata: The National Medical Commission (NMC), the sole body monitoring medical education in the country has reportedly threatened to reduce the sanctioned seats in 23 medical colleges in the state if they do not pay the fines imposed on them for failing to comply with the Minimum Standard Requirement (MSR) suggested by NMC.

A senior TMC leader has claimed the move of the NMC as politically motivated.

He said that the BJP-ruled Centre dissolved the Medical Council of India (MCI) levelling corruption charges against it. The Centre then formed NMC but it is not also free from corruption.

The medical colleges in Bengal which have been asked to pay a fine for not meeting prerequisite parameters may appeal to the NMC to relax the fine.

The NMC had issued a show cause notice and slapped fines on hundreds of medical colleges in the country due to mismanagement or irregularities in biometric attendance of faculty staff.

Many of the medical colleges are reeling under severe faculty shortages.