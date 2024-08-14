NMC issues advisory to all medical colleges

Kolkata: The National Medical Commission (NMC), the country’s apex medical education regulatory body, on Tuesday issued an advisory to all medical colleges and hospitals urging them to ensure a safe working environment.

It stated that any instance of violence against medical students should be promptly investigated by college management and FIRs should be lodged with the police. The development comes in the backdrop of nationwide protest of doctors following the rape and murder of a 31-year-old post graduate trainee (PGT) doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

It has asked all the medical colleges to develop a policy for a safe work atmosphere for all the staff members, including faculty, medical students and resident doctors inside the hospital campus. The policy should ensure adequate safety measures at OPD, wards, casualty, hostels and other open areas in the campus and residential quarters. The advisory also said that all the sensitive areas should be covered by CCTV cameras and availability of adequate security staff has been suggested. The NMC notice states: “All medical colleges are requested to develop a policy for a safe work environment within the college and hospital campus for all the staff members including faculty, medical students and resident doctors.” The advisory goes on to say that all corridors and campus be well lit in the evening for staff to walk safely from one place to the other, other than installing CCTV cameras and adequate security.