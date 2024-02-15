NKDA to get funds for hawker rehabilitation programme soon

The New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) will soon get funds for hawker rehabilitation programme in New Town.

Recently, the state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department gave a nod for the funds.

According to sources, it has been decided that hawker rehabilitation stalls will be set up on the canal bank on the outside of Sukhobristi housing. About 200 new hawker rehabilitation stalls will be set up on the canal bank in Action Area IIIE and 200 more will be set up in a market style adjacent to TCS Gitanjali Park.

For the hawker rehabilitation programme, NKDA will get Rs 4.8 crore, including Rs 2.4 crore, for setting up stalls along the canal bank and Rs 2.4 crore for extending the hawker rehabilitation market adjacent to TCS Gitanjali Park. It may be mentioned that earlier New Town Kolkata Development Authority had rehabilitated a good number of hawkers by setting up stalls. However, at that time there was no committee for hawker rehabilitation management. Last year, a 12-member provisional town vending community was set up for better management of the hawkers.