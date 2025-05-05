NKDA to crack down on commercial units flouting rules

Kolkata: Following the Mechua Bazar hotel fire incident, the New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) has started a drive in New Town to ascertain whether commercial activities within its jurisdiction are flouting rules and regulations.

The NKDA drive seeks to find out if restaurants and bars are operating in accordance with rules, or if any illegal business is being carried out from residential areas. The team is also checking whether firefighting mechanisms are in place in the commercial establishments. The NKDA will also look into allegations of irregularities, if any.

An NKDA official said that 227 places have been identified for such a drive which started from Saturday and will continue for the next few days. Six teams with three members each have been constituted with an official of the assessment section in each team. Such teams will check for property tax evasion and illegal constructions.

Proper documents associated with consent to business such as fire license and other requisite documents are being examined. Strong action will be taken for violations. “We will not compromise with any commercial activity that poses risk to human lives,” the NKDA official said.

After the hotel fire which killed 14 persons, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee directed the state administration to ensure terraces are not shut so people can escape to the roof in case of fire. Such direction has led the civic bodies in both Kolkata and Bidhannagar to crack down on rooftop restaurants, asking them to dismantle infrastructure on terraces so it is kept open and accessible to all.