NKDA takes steps to introduce electric autos in New Town

kolkata: In a bid to save New Town from vehicular pollution, New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) is taking up measures which include the introduction of electric auto-rickshaws (autos.)



New Town, which recently has been experiencing a boom in terms of real estate, has also witnessed the growth of vehicular traffic. Termed as a “smart city”, it has been witnessing rapid development which includes growth in both office space and residential properties. According to a real estate study, 2023 will see a robust supply of office space in the city, especially the prime submarkets of Salt Lake Sector-V and Rajarhat, which will exceed the pre-Covid period levels. It was highlighted that the new supply is expected around the prime office corridors of Salt Lake Sector V and Rajarhat.

The gradual growth has also bolstered the need for better connectivity and in this regard, the rise in vehicular traffic is contributing to increased air pollution levels. To curb this, sources said that NKDA authorities are planning to shift a substantial mode of public transportation in New Town to electric autos. For this, meetings have been held recently where private companies were approached who specialise in e-autos, sources said.

According to NKDA sources, autos ply in several routes connecting New Town which include Nazrual Tirtha –Salt Lake Karunamoyee, Sapoorji- Narkel Bagan, among others. In total, there are about 12 routes where autos poly in New Town.

Now, NKDA will grant the opportunity to auto drivers and owners to swap these autos for electric ones at a minimum price. NKDA will also help them to fetch loans for these e-autos, it is learnt. Such a decision comes in the wake of New Town recently bagging the ‘Smart Energy Project Award,’ ‘Smart City of the Year Award’ and ‘Best Green Buildings Project Award’.