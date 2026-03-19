NKDA plans real-time alert system on CCTV network

Kolkata: The West Bengal government is set to roll out a modern public announcement system across New Town to improve communication and emergency response.



Sources confirmed that a tender was floated for the same before the announcement of the 2026 Assembly elections (Model Code of Conduct). The project will be carried out by Webel Technology Limited (WTL), a state-run agency, using the existing CCTV network in the township under the New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA).

An NKDA official said the system will help authorities quickly send out messages during emergencies such as accidents, traffic disruptions or other urgent situations. “The aim is to ensure people can be alerted immediately when needed,” he said.

It was learnt that once in place, announcements can be made from a central control room and broadcast through speakers installed at busy crossings, markets and other public places. This will also help manage traffic and guide crowds during peak hours or large gatherings.

The government plans to install around 200 speakers at important locations across New Town. These will be connected through the existing fibre network used for CCTV cameras, reducing the need for new infrastructure.

“The system will allow both live announcements and pre-recorded messages, making it useful for day-to-day management as well as emergencies,” the official added.

Authorities believe the project will also help issue real-time instructions to the public during emergencies and improve on-ground coordination.

The system is being designed in a way that it can be expanded in future as New Town grows. Training will also be provided to officials to operate it smoothly.

WTL will oversee the implementation and maintenance of the project, which is to be completed within 90 days of the work order.

Officials said the move is part of efforts to build a more responsive urban system in New Town.