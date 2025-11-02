NKDA plans App-based cycle-sharing network in New Town

Kolkata: New Town is gearing up for a green mobility makeover with the New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) planning to introduce an App-based Public Bicycle Sharing (PBS) system across the township.

The initiative aims to promote cycling as an affordable, eco-friendly and efficient mode of everyday transport while easing congestion and cutting emissions in the planned city.

To bring the project to life, NKDA is learnt to have issued an Expression of Interest (EOI) seeking private partners to set up, operate and maintain the entire network. The project outlines a modern, app-enabled system that will cover all three Action Areas of New Town.

The first phase will see around 350 bicycles—a mix of regular and electric-assist models—deployed along with about 500 docking stations, to be installed in two phases across residential zones, metro corridors, business hubs and parks.

Each bicycle will come equipped with GPS tracking, QR-code unlocking and integrated lighting for safety and convenience. Smart docking stations will display real-time availability, while a dedicated mobile App will allow users to locate, book and pay for rides seamlessly.

The selected operator will be responsible for end-to-end delivery—including procurement, installation, daily operations, maintenance, customer support and redistribution. NKDA will provide designated sites for the docking stations, retain advertising rights and ownership of operational data and offer policy and regulatory support for smooth implementation.

Unlike most public mobility projects, the system will run on a revenue-sharing model, with no government subsidy or viability-gap funding. Financial bids will be assessed on the percentage of gross revenue shared with NKDA, making the initiative self-sustaining from the start. Officials said the project aligns with New Town’s long-term goal of building a sustainable, low-emission urban transport network. “By encouraging short-distance cycling, NKDA hopes to reduce car dependency and make the township cleaner, healthier and more pedestrian-friendly. With bidding underway and a pre-bid meeting scheduled on November 7, New Town could soon see its residents pedalling into a greener future,” said an official.