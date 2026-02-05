NKDA opens community book café in New Town

Kolkata: The New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) has launched the NKDA Community Book Café at 1st Rotary, New Town, creating a warm, community-oriented space where residents can donate pre-loved books, read on-site in a quiet corner, and enjoy coffee at an in-house café.



The Book Café is housed on the ground floor of the Zero Shop Building, set up in 2022, which has served as a focal point for disseminating knowledge on waste segregation and raising awareness about the benefits of reuse and recycling among New Town residents.

“This entire building was designed to promote sustainability—how already-used products can be reused and recycled. Books can also be recycled, and on these lines we conceived the idea of a Book Café. If you donate books, you will earn credits (points). With more donations, there can also be exchanges, and credits can be redeemed for other books,” a senior NKDA official said.

According to the official, the initiative is part of NKDA’s broader effort to strengthen community life in New Town by creating accessible public spaces that encourage reading, social interaction, and responsible reuse of resources. By giving books a second life, the Community Book Café also supports sustainability and the circular economy through the motto “Read, Donate and Reuse”.

The Book Café, which has begun operations with around 250 books, offers a simple, community-friendly model. Citizens can donate books across genres, browse available titles, and read within the premises. The facility is designed to be inclusive and welcoming for students, working professionals, senior citizens, and families—encouraging the use of public spaces for learning, leisure, and community bonding.

“We invite residents, resident welfare associations (RWAs), schools, colleges, and community groups to support the initiative through book donations and responsible use of the facility,” an NKDA official said.