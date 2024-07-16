NKDA issues guidelines to manage and mitigate risk of snakebites

Kolkata: The New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) has implemented a comprehensive mechanism to effectively manage and mitigate the risk of snake bites in New Town through provision of immediate medical assistance and other ancillary support to the residents. During the rainy season, snakes are frequently spotted by New Town residents.

In July last year, two men in their 20s died from snakebites in a span of two weeks in New Town.

A 23-year-old man, who was preparing to write an entrance examination, died after being bitten by a poisonous snake in front of the Downtown Mall, near Uniworld City. A couple of weeks later, a 27-year-old man who had gone for a dip in a pond in Akandakishori, near Techno City Police Station, suffered a fatal snakebite. NKDA has issued a notification in its website stating that the second campus of CNCI (Chittaranjan National Cancer Institute) at DJ Block in Action Area-I of New Town serves as a dedicated snake bite management centre for NKDA residents. This facility includes beds specifically for snake bite cases. If necessary, patients may be referred to Bidhannagar Sub-Divisional Hospital or R G Kar State General Hospital for further medical care.

There is a consistent supply of medicines, saline, consumables and Anti-Venom Serum (AVS) to tackle snake bite issues. All health centres in NKDA offer guidance and assistance on appropriate actions to be taken in case of a snake bite. A 24/7 ambulance service is available and one needs to call at 18001037652 for availing the same.

NKDA will sprinkle carbolic acid in vulnerable areas to reduce snake bite incidents and residents can contact 9932864112.

Jungle cutting in vulnerable areas has already been undertaken. In case of emergencies, the Municipal Medical Officer of Health (MMOH) may be contacted at 8100201808 and the Medical Officer (MO) at 8159908722. Snake catchers from the Forest department are available at 8967871477 and 7864861651.

In recent times, foresters have been rescuing snakes from residential complexes in New Town. Four poisonous species are commonly seen include Monocled Cobra, Russell’s Viper, Common Krait and Banded Krait.