NKDA comes up with a slew of measures for controlling proliferation of snakes

Kolkata: New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) has come up with a slew of measures for controlling the proliferation of snakes, particularly in action areas II-B and III of New Town.



“We have ensured the availability of Anti Venom Serum (AVS) at the three health centres located in Action Area I, II and III with 20 sets of AVS in each centre.

An exhaustive meeting was held with doctors and nurses of these centres on Thursday and the protocol for administering AVS, if the need arises was communicated, “ a senior NKDA official said. The health centres will remain open from 11 am to 3 pm.

A 23-year-old youth from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh died after being bitten by a snake near Downtown Mall in New Town on Sunday evening.

The victim, Siddhant Rakshit, was in the city to appear for a UPSC examination for recruitment as an enforcement officer/accounts officer/assistant provident fund officer.

“We have written to the CMOH of North 24-Parganas urging him to take measures so that a round-the-clock health unit can be made functional in New Town,” the official added.

NKDA has also started a dedicated round-the-clock ambulance service to take the victim either to RG Kar Hospital or Bidhannagar Sub Division Hospital if bitten by a snake.

A team from the forest department has already been engaged in forest cutting and spraying of carbolic acid has also been intensified in the vulnerable areas.

Some emergency phone numbers, including that of the Municipal Health officer for exigency, have been displayed in the website of NKDA for the benefit of the residents.

NKDA has recently written to the state forest department to send a team of snake catchers with the sighting of poisonous snakes like the Common krait and Russell’s viper becoming common in the township, especially during summer and monsoon, near some housing complexes.