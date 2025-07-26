NKDA bars tax payment sans mutation

Kolkata: The New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) has modified its online tax payment portal to restrict owners of non-mutated properties from paying property tax

Mutation is the process through which ownership of a property is formally recorded with the local civic body. Though New Town does not have an elected municipality, the NKDA functions as the urban township’s civic authority and levies property tax in exchange for services.

NKDA sources said there are more than 58,000 assessed properties in New Town, of which over 14,500 have not undergone mutation. It was learnt that the restriction on the payment portal came into effect last month.

“Owners cannot pay property tax unless their properties are mutated. This is our way of nudging them to complete the process,” an official said.

NKDA has also expressed concern over a segment of owners who have neither applied for mutation nor submitted their properties for tax assessment.

Following the portal changes, NKDA has seen a rise in mutation applications. “The response has been encouraging,” an official said, though no deadline has been set yet. The authorities may issue notices to defaulters if delays continue.

It was stated that an updated ownership record is essential for legal transactions such as selling a property, availing of services, or applying for a loan.

Sources said many of the non-mutated properties are second or third homes of owners who live outside Bengal or within the Kolkata municipal area. These owners are often found delaying mutation to avoid paying fees. Mutation charges vary based on the property’s size and location. “It is the owner’s responsibility to ensure that the mutation is completed,” an

official added.