NJP women trafficking case: 2 more held

Siliguri: The Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested two more people involved in the women trafficking case in Siliguri where 56 young women were rescued from Capital Express train at New Jalpaiguri (NJP) Station on Monday night.

The accused, identified as Birendra Pratap Singh and Manoj Kumar, are residents of Chhattisgarh and believed to be key members of the trafficking racket.

According to police sources, they were allegedly operating under the guise of a Central government training project, promising jobs in Bangalore to vulnerable women from North Bengal. Initial arrests in the case included Jitendra Kumar Paswan and Chandrima Kar, who were nabbed in Siliguri shortly after the rescue operation. Interrogation of the duo led the police to Bhavesh More in Siliguri, where a multi-storey building falsely claimed to be a government-affiliated training center where the women were provided training in hotel management. Name of a Central government project ‘Din Dayal Upadhyay Gramin Koushalya Yojna’ was displayed on the building’s signage to lure unsuspecting trainees.

After getting the news of the rescue, Birendra Pratap, the alleged project coordinator of the organisation, along with Manoj Kumar, another member of the organisation rushed from Chhattisgarh to Siliguri and checked into a hotel near Bhavesh More on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, GRP went to the building with Jitendra and came to know about Birendra and Manoj. The both were detained on the same day, after overnight interrogation they were arrested.

On Thursday, the arrested accused were produced before the Jalpaiguri court. Further investigation is on.