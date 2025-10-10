NJB hosts workshop on jute design resource centre, awards eco-friendly pandals

Kolkata: The National Jute Board (NJB) on Friday organised an interactive workshop at Patsan Bhawan, Kolkata, focusing on the newly established Jute Design Resource Centre (JDRC), bank credit linkages for jute MSME units, and recognition of winners of the Eco-friendly Jute Durga Puja Pandal Contest.

The event witnessed participation of over 160 stakeholders, including jute exporters, MSME units, artisans, women self-help groups (WSHGs), empanelled master trainers and designers. Senior officials such as the Jute Commissioner, Secretary, NJB, Deputy Jute Commissioner, Head of Marketing, NJB, and officers from Jute Corporation of India (JCI) and Jute Cell Organisation (JCO) were present.

During the workshop, participants were briefed on the design and resource development facilities available under the JDRC, with live demonstrations showcasing its capabilities. The stakeholders expressed keen interest in utilising the JDRC’s services and collaborating on future projects under its ambit.

The event also highlighted the growing popularity of the eco-friendly puja pandal initiative, which promotes sustainability and bulk consumption of jute.

Industry participants and stakeholders welcomed the initiative, noting its twin objectives of promoting environmental responsibility and ensuring better marketing avenues for jute farmers’ produce.

Officials said the workshop aimed to bridge design innovation with commercial opportunities in the jute sector, while encouraging the use of eco-friendly materials in cultural and community projects.