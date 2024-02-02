Nizam Palace: Cop found dead

Kolkata: A Kolkata Police constable died an unnatural death while performing duty at Nizam Palace on Thursday morning.



Sources said the constable, identified as Mir Azad Ali (56), was posted to the Kolkata Police 1st battalion. He was deployed at the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office in Nizam Palace as security guard. On Thursday morning Ali went to the bathroom but did not come out. His colleagues later broke the door and found him lying unconscious. He was taken to SSKM Hospital where he was declared brought dead. It is suspected that after entering the bathroom, Ali might have suffered a massive cardiac arrest and collapsed. Police have sent the body for autopsy and are waiting for the report to ascertain the cause of death.