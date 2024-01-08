Nivedita Road to be converted to a four-lane one

Siliguri: With Nivedita Road which is set to be converted to a four-lane one, Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has taken another step to ease the traffic congestion issue in the city.



Gautam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri said this after a visit to the area on Monday.

Many people have illegally encroached on some portion of the road. SMC has already conducted an evacuation drive on the road. More constructions will be demolished.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has enlisted it in their upcoming works of the 2024-25 financial year. Before that, SMC will clear both sides of the road and will expand the area.

“Since the tenure of the Left Front people have encroached on the road. Houses, shops and markets have been set up on both sides of the road which cause traffic congestion in the area. Therefore, we have made a plan for a four-lane road. Some constructions will be demolished,” said Deb.

Nivedita Road stretches from Gurung Basti to Champasari More. For a long time, both sides of the road have been encroached. Many people have extended their houses and numerous temporary stalls, especially food stalls.

Recently, SMC demolished 22 constructions in the area, after which the road was widened to 33 feet. The road will be extended to 60 feet now.

A market complex will be built in Gurung Bast, where the vegetable and fish market of Gurung Basti will be shifted.

Deb added: “NH 31 is being converted to four lanes. After completing the work, many vehicles will be plying on Nivedita Road. We will try to include the area with the project of underground cabling of 450 km of road taken by SMC.”