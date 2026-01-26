NITTTR Kolkata holds youth wellbeing workshop

Kolkata: The National Institute of Technical Teachers’ Training and Research (NITTTR), Kolkata, organised a two-day national workshop on “Wellbeing for Youth & Gen-Z: An Integrated Multidimensional Holistic Approach” on January 19 and 20’



Held at the Ramakrishna Paramahansa Auditorium, the workshop focused on mental, emotional, physical, social and digital well-being of young learners through expert lectures, student engagement and wellness activities. The inaugural session was attended by Kalyan Mukhopadhyay and Ila Sinha, along with Gayadar Panda, Habiba Hussain and Deepak Mehra.

The first day featured sessions on digital and social wellbeing and mental health and resilience, followed by student activities and a yoga session. Day two included wellness yoga, an expert lecture on mental and emotional well-being, group presentations and an open-house interaction

with experts.

The programme concluded with a valedictory session highlighting the need to integrate wellbeing practices into academic and personal life.

The workshop saw active participation from students and faculty members.