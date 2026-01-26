Nitin Nabin launches 2027 poll push from Mathura

Mathura: Bharatiya Janata Party national president Nitin Nabin on Sunday chose Mathura as the platform to kick off the party’s preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, asserting that the BJP would once again form the government in the state.



On his first visit to the temple town after assuming office, he projected Uttar Pradesh as a state “writing new chapters of development” and called upon party workers to begin groundwork for the upcoming polls.

Nitin Nabin arrived in Mathura amid an enthusiastic reception by party workers, who gathered in large numbers at Bajna Cut.

The BJP chief is in the city to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Mann Ki Baat” programme at Akshaya Patra in Vrindavan and to offer prayers at the Banke Bihari temple.

Addressing workers at Bajna Cut, Nitin Nabin said the pace of development in Uttar Pradesh had strengthened the party’s resolve to return to power in 2027.

He expressed confidence that, with the blessings of the people, the BJP would once again form a govt that would accelerate development and further strengthen public trust.

Urging party cadres to prepare for the electoral battle, he said, “Tighten your belts, 2027 is approaching.”

He alleged that certain forces in the country thrived on dividing society and became active only during elections. He said the BJP’s task was not only to win polls but also to defeat such divisive forces politically.

Referring to earlier political conditions in the state, Nitin Nabin said there was a time when governments in Uttar Pradesh functioned under fear and disorder, but today the state government was being run with the clear mandate of the people.

He alleged that those who had once damaged the Constitution and stalled development had promoted chaos, while the present government was focused on governance and growth.

The BJP chief claimed that the rapid progress of Uttar Pradesh was unsettling for some sections.

In an apparent swipe at the Opposition, he said leaders who treated politics as a pastime, appeared only during elections and then left the country would soon be taught a lesson by the people.

Nitin Nabin’s visit marked his first trip to Mathura after becoming the party’s national president. Workers welcomed him with drumbeats and music, and flowers were showered at the venue.

He waved a ceremonial mace from the stage and greeted supporters with folded hands.