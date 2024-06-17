Nirmaljyot residents forego Eid celebrations to aid rescue efforts

Siliguri: As the people of Chhota Nirmaljyot were gearing up for Eid festivities on Monday morning, their plans were disrupted by news of a rear-end collision involving the Kanchanjungha Express and a goods train. Setting aside their Eid-Al-Adha celebrations, they immediately engaged in rescue and relief efforts, extracting the deceased and escorting the injured to awaiting ambulances.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on arriving at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, in Siliguri, felicitated 10 youths of Nirmaljyot for their selfless service and bravery.

Upon learning that they were all unemployed, Banerjee reassured them that jobs would be provided.

Md. Bashiruddin, a villager said: “As soon as we heard of the accident we halted our Eid celebrations and rushed to the spot. How could we celebrate when people were dying? All the villagers decided not to celebrate but only offered Eid Namaz.”

About 80 Muslim families live in the village.

When the accident occurred on Monday morning, 10 youths from the village rushed to the spot to help.

The village is located near the accident spot. Later, others joined in.

Among them, Md. Rahul said: “We heard a sound like a blast and we immediately rushed to the spot. We saw thick smoke coming out of the train and one compartment was vertical above another compartment. Another compartment had turned over. We immediately began rescuing passengers. We also removed some dead bodies from the compartments.”

Nazma Khatun, another villager said: “We did not cook any food today. We are very saddened by the incident. We offered our condolences to the deceased.”