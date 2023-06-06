NIRF India Ranking 2023: JU retains 4th position

Kolkata: Jadavpur University retained the fourth position in universities category National Institutional Ranking Framework’s (NIRF) India Ranking 2023 for the second consecutive year. However, Calcutta University slipped from eight rank to 12th in the same category.



In the top ten list of the overall category in the India Rankings 2023, only one institution made it to the top ten list. The Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur stood seventh in overall category in the India Rankings 2023. It had ranked between 4 and 6 positions in the overall category of India Rankings from 2017 to 2022. Six other universities got rank including Jadavpur University (13th) Calcutta University (23rd), Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology Shibpur (66th), National Institute of Technology Durgapur (90th) and Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (99th).

In the top 100 universities list, JU came fourth, CU came 12th and two other universities including The University of Burdwan and Visva Bharati University made to the list with 86 and 97 rank respectively. While St Xavier’s College Kolkata stood at fifth position in the college category of the rankings. Seven other colleges from the state marked their positions in the top 100 list.

IIT Kharagpur stood sixth in engineering subject of the India Rankings 2023, slipping by a position from its fifth rank for the last three years. Jadavpur University secured tenth position in engineering. It ranked between ninth and 17th between 2017 and 2022.

The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences stood at fourth position in law. It had ranked between fourth to seventh positions in the law from 2018 to 2022.

The NIRF provided rankings on the basis of five parameters including teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcome, outreach and inclusivity, and perception.