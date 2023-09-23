Nipah virus suspect tests negative

Kolkata: A 24-year-old man who was admitted to Beliaghata ID Hospital in Kolkata a few days ago with suspected symptoms of Nipah virus infection has tested negative for the virus giving a relief to the health department officials. His sample was sent to Pune



for testing.

The patient, a Kerala returnee, was admitted to Beliaghata with suspected symptoms. Originally a resident of Burdwan, the patient recently returned from Kerala, where several cases of Nipah virus infections have been reported. He was admitted to the hospital after he complained of high fever, nausea, and throat infection.

The patient had been working as a migrant labourer in Kerala and had initially sought medical attention at a hospital in Ernakulam after complaining of high fever. Subsequently, he was released from the hospital there but fell ill again within a few days after he returned to Bengal.

Nipah virus is a highly contagious and deadly zoonotic virus, and any suspected case is treated with utmost care to prevent its spread within the community.