Nipah virus suspect admitted to Beliaghata ID Hospital

A 24-year-old man has been admitted to Beliaghata ID Hospital in Kolkata with suspected symptoms of Nipah virus infection.

Originally a resident of Burdwan, the patient recently returned from Kerala. He was admitted to the hospital after he complained of high fever, nausea, and throat infection.

The patient was working as a migrant labourer in Kerala and had initially sought medical attention at a hospital in Ernakulam after complaining of high fever. Subsequently, he was released from the hospital there but he fell ill again within a few days upon returning to Bengal. Nipah virus is a highly contagious and deadly zoonotic virus, and any suspected case is treated with utmost care to prevent its spread within the community.

Senior health officials are monitoring the situation closely due to the recent Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala. The patient’s tests will be conducted to confirm if he is infected.

Doctors in the hospital are keeping a close watch on his condition to ensure a timely diagnosis and appropriate medical interventions. The patient’s journey from Kerala to Bengal raises concerns about the potential spread of the virus. Contract tracing may be held to determine if the patient had transmitted infection to any other person.