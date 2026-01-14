Nipah virus: 2 nurses suspected of infection critical; Nadda speaks to CM

Kolkata: West Bengal’s health authorities have sounded a high alert after two nurses at a private hospital in Barasat, North 24-Parganas, were suspected of Nipah virus infection and placed in critical care under strict isolation.

Preliminary tests at AIIMS Kalyani indicated possible NiV, with samples sent to NIV Pune for confirmation.

Contact tracing and quarantine measures have been intensified, alongside heightened surveillance. Union Health Minister JP Nadda has spoken to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, assuring full central support. The Centre has extended technical and logistical assistance, while Beliaghata ID & BG Hospital has readied emergency and ward beds with ventilator support.