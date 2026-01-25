Nipah check: RT-PCR tests conducted on bats at Alipore Zoo

KOLKATA: The National Institute of Medical Research (NIMR), in association with the state forest and Health departments, carried out random RT-PCR tests on bats at the Alipore Zoological Garden to determine if the animals could be carriers of the Nipah virus. According to a health department official, it would take a few days for test results to confirm whether the bats at Alipore Zoo are free of infection. The expert team will visit some other parts of the state to collect bat samples. Sources said an NIMR team collected blood and swab samples from bats at the zoo early Thursday and Friday, before it opened to the public. Bats are being tested across the state to trace the possible source of the Nipah virus. Recently, samples were collected from several parts of North 24-Parganas after two Nipah virus cases were detected earlier this month. Both patients are nursing staff, and they were undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The cases were identified at the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) of ICMR at AIIMS Kalyani.

Sources confirmed that the samples collected from the bats have been sent for RTPCR testing, which is being conducted by the National Institute of Virology (NIV) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in coordination with the Bengal health department. The state forest department is also assisting in the surveillance exercise. According to a Health department official, bat surveillance is a key part of efforts to trace the possible source of the Nipah virus in the state. RT-PCR testing was also conducted in bat-inhabited areas of Madhyamgram, Barasat, and Basirhat. The state Health department had sought permission from the forest department. Sampling was carried out after the permission was granted.