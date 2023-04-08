Nine injured after college bus hits divider

Kolkata: Nine people were injured after a private management college bus lost control and hit a divider near Chingrighata junction on Thursday night.

The incident took place at around 3:30 am. While coming from the direction of Science City, the college bus suddenly lost control and hit the divider. The bus broke into several shops on the road side. At the time of the incident, the bus was occupied with some college students, out of which nine were injured. Three of them were sent to SSKM Hospital and the rest were taken to Nil Ratan Sircar (NRS) Medical College and Hospital. The locals had rescued the injured students. The Bidhannagar South Police Station had reached the spot.

The front part of the Volvo bus was completely crushed. The investigators are examining the bus to determine the case of the crash. It has been reported that the driver is missing, hence the police are carrying on

the search.