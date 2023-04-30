Nine engines pressed into action to douse fire in Bangur Avenue, none injured

Kolkata: Tension spread in the Bangur Avenue area on Jessore Road after a fire broke out in a shop located on the ground floor of a residential-cum-commercial building on Sunday evening.



Nine fire tenders controlled the fire after almost three hours. State Fire minister Sujit Bose went to the spot and took stock of the situation.

According to sources, around 5:50 pm on Sunday a fire broke out at a food shop from a spark in a lamppost in front of the shop on Jessore Road triggering panic among the local people as it is located between two petrol pumps.

Police and fire brigade were informed promptly. Initially, five fire tenders were pressed into action but later four more were sent as the intensity of the flames was increasing.

It was feared that the flames might reach the petrol pumps creating a disaster. Initially, firefighters ensured that the flames do not reach the petrol pumps.

By then, the flames had reached the first floor of the five-storied building. As a security measure, the flats were evacuated after the fire broke out.

The fire was controlled around 8:30 pm. The flames were completely doused later.

It is suspected that a short circuit had triggered the fire. However, no reports of any injury were received till this report was filed.