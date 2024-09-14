Nine B’deshi youths held for entering India illegally

COOCH BEHAR: The Crime Prevention and Detection Squad (CPDS) of the RPF arrested nine Bangladeshi youths from near the New Cooch Behar Railway Station on Thursday night. According to sources, the nine youths, residents of Kushtia district under the Daulatpur Police Station in Bangladesh, were apprehended for entering India without valid travel documents.

The arrested individuals include Abdul Karim (35), Shahin Alam (36), Sajib Mandal (20), Jewel Mandal (22), Mohammad Ali (28), Kamrul Islam (24), Abbas Sheikh (24), Suman Hussain (22), and Rukon Mandal (25).

According to the information, these people were going to work in Kerala after entering India illegally. The arrested were handed over to GRPF on Friday.

GRPF officer Chaitanya Mandal said: “Nine Bangladeshi youths were caught by the special team of RPF on Thursday night and handed over to us on Friday.

They will be presented in the court and the incident will be investigated.” Sources state that the arrested persons had entered India illegally through a broker from Manka Char area of Dhubri district in Assam.

Indian Aadhar cards have also been confiscated from them.

The youths claimed they had entered India due to the current situation in Bangladesh. They paid a broker approximately Rs 1.20 lakh.