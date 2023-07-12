MillenniumPost
Home > Bengal > Nine arrested for assaulting cops on poll day
Bengal

Nine arrested for assaulting cops on poll day

BY Team MP11 July 2023 7:21 PM GMT
Nine arrested for assaulting cops on poll day
X

Kolkata: Nine persons were arrested in connection with an incident at Gangnapur in Nadia where Two Kolkata Police Constables were assaulted on Saturday, the day of Panchayat election.

A video had gone viral where the police personnel were seen getting assaulted and trying to hide.

According to sources, the police personnel were deployed at a polling booth in Gangnapur where a suddenly tense situation cropped up. In the viral video, it was seen that a mob surrounded the two policemen and beat them up. To save himself, one of the Constables took shelter inside a house where the other cop was thrashed.

After a while local police dispersed the violent mob and rescued the two Kolkata Police Constables. They were brought back to the city and got treated in a city hospital. One of the constables identified as Raju Das has suffered a fracture and other injuries.

Meanwhile, after the video went viral, nine persons were arrested till Monday. They were produced at the concerned court and remanded to judicial custody.

Team MP

Team MP


Next Story
Share it
X
X