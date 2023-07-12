Nine arrested for assaulting cops on poll day

Kolkata: Nine persons were arrested in connection with an incident at Gangnapur in Nadia where Two Kolkata Police Constables were assaulted on Saturday, the day of Panchayat election.



A video had gone viral where the police personnel were seen getting assaulted and trying to hide.

According to sources, the police personnel were deployed at a polling booth in Gangnapur where a suddenly tense situation cropped up. In the viral video, it was seen that a mob surrounded the two policemen and beat them up. To save himself, one of the Constables took shelter inside a house where the other cop was thrashed.

After a while local police dispersed the violent mob and rescued the two Kolkata Police Constables. They were brought back to the city and got treated in a city hospital. One of the constables identified as Raju Das has suffered a fracture and other injuries.

Meanwhile, after the video went viral, nine persons were arrested till Monday. They were produced at the concerned court and remanded to judicial custody.