Nimti Jhora Tea Estate, a synonym for Rabindra Jayanti celebrations

alipurduar: Tea gardens are not much known for commemorating Rabindra Jayanti. However, Nimti Jhora Tea Estate in the Alipurduar district is an exception.



The only statue of Tagore in that area is located in the Nimti Jhora Garden and was set up by none other than his nephew Soumendrnath Tagore.

The garden steeped in history has been commemorating the bard’s birth anniversaries for years.

In 1912, in the Kalchini block of Alipurduar district, adjacent to the Buxa Tiger Reserve, a renowned businessman from Jalpaiguri named Rajendar Prasad had established the famous Nimti Jhora Tea Garden. At that time, the was very famous.

Parimal Dey, the former head teacher of Nimti Jhora High School and a renowned writer, tracing the rich history stated: “In 1961, a statue of Rabindranath Tagore was erected in the garden premises. It was set up by Soumendranath Tagore, the nephew of Rabindra Nath Tagore, during the 100th birth anniversary celebration of Rabindra Nath Tagore. I consider myself fortunate to have witnessed such an event and be associated with this garden. Among the gardens in this region, only Nimtijhora has such enthusiasm for Rabindranath, thanks to the Director Chairman of the garden, Hinmangshu Kumar Neogi.”

At that time, there were about 50 to 55 Bengali families residing in the garden. Rabindra Jayanti was the most important event, attracting renowned poets, singers, and artistes from all over the country.

Kanika Banerjee, Suchitra Mitra, Probodh Kumar Sanyal, and Dakshinaranjan Basu have all attended Rabindra Jayanti here in the past.

Though Rabindra Jayanti is still commemorated in the garden, it is not on such a grand scale.

Rupam Chowdhury, one of the organisers of Rabindra Jayanti, said: “Since my childhood, I have been celebrating Rabindra Jayanti in our garden. This year, too, it is being celebrated. In the morning the staff and workers will garland the statue of Rabindranath Tagore.”

“In the evening, there will be a cultural program in the garden, which will be attended by all staff and workers,” the organiser added.